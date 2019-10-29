News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Russian, Armenian defense ministries sign 2020 Cooperation Plan
Russian, Armenian defense ministries sign 2020 Cooperation Plan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General Sergey Shoygu, who is in Armenia on an official visit, was received during a welcoming ceremony held at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia today, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.

 

The official ceremony was followed by the personal talks between Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, army general Sergey Shoygu and the enlarged meeting of the delegations.

 

In his welcoming remarks, Armenia’s defense minister highly appreciated the strategic cooperation between Russia and Armenia and expressed certainty that the Russian delegation’s visit to Armenia will give a new impulse to further development of the allied relations between the two countries in the defense sector and will contribute to the strengthening of stability and security in the region.

 

In his turn, the Russian defense minister expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and stated that he had begun his visit in Gyumri, emphasizing the locals’ friendly attitude towards the personnel of the 102nd Russian military base.

 

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of the strategic and allied partnership, the paths and prospects for future development of the mutual cooperation, as well as issues related to global and regional security. They also touched upon the humanitarian mission in Syria.

 

The visit ended with the signing of the 2020 Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation which includes a broad range of areas for bilateral cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian, Armenian defense ministers attend groundbreaking ceremony for new military-sport school
A new complex in line with the best international standards...
 Armenia PM receives Russia Defense Minister
Greeting the Russian defense minister, Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the...
 Combat potential of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to almost double
Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday inspected the Russian base stationed in Gyumri…
 Russian Defense Minister arrives in Gyumri on working visit
The visit of the Russian minister began in Gyumri...
 Newspaper: Russians complain about Armenian authorities
During a recent meeting of Russian diplomats with some extra-parliamentary figures…
 Armenia premiere: For us, Russia is integral part of European civilization
This is not only our modern perception; it is our historical perception…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos