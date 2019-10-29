Russian, Armenian defense ministries sign 2020 Cooperation Plan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General Sergey Shoygu, who is in Armenia on an official visit, was received during a welcoming ceremony held at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia today, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.
The official ceremony was followed by the personal talks between Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, army general Sergey Shoygu and the enlarged meeting of the delegations.
In his welcoming remarks, Armenia’s defense minister highly appreciated the strategic cooperation between Russia and Armenia and expressed certainty that the Russian delegation’s visit to Armenia will give a new impulse to further development of the allied relations between the two countries in the defense sector and will contribute to the strengthening of stability and security in the region.
In his turn, the Russian defense minister expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and stated that he had begun his visit in Gyumri, emphasizing the locals’ friendly attitude towards the personnel of the 102nd Russian military base.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of the strategic and allied partnership, the paths and prospects for future development of the mutual cooperation, as well as issues related to global and regional security. They also touched upon the humanitarian mission in Syria.
The visit ended with the signing of the 2020 Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation which includes a broad range of areas for bilateral cooperation.