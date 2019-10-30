Armenia Cassation Court accepts for proceedings Robert Kocharyan legal defender’s appeal

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Court of Cassation has accepted for proceedings the appeal by Hovhannes Khudoyan, defense attorney of former President Robert Kocharyan, against the Criminal Court of Appeal’s June 25 decision to overturn the Yerevan court of first instance’s May 20 decision to appeal to the Constitutional Court and suspending the case and sending the criminal case to the same court for a retrial.
On May 20, 2012, Judge David Grigoryan decided to stay the trial of Robert Kocharyan's case and appeal to the Constitutional Court, but the Court of Appeal overturned it. The Constitutional Court partially accepted the application and consulted the ECtHR and the Venice Commission for an advisory opinion, which registered and proceeded with the application.
