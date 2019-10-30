News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia Cassation Court accepts for proceedings Robert Kocharyan legal defender’s appeal
Armenia Cassation Court accepts for proceedings Robert Kocharyan legal defender’s appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Court of Cassation has accepted for proceedings the appeal by Hovhannes Khudoyan, defense attorney of former President Robert Kocharyan, against the Criminal Court of Appeal’s June 25 decision to overturn the Yerevan court of first instance’s May 20 decision to appeal to the Constitutional Court and suspending the case and sending the criminal case to the same court for a retrial.

On May 20, 2012, Judge David Grigoryan decided to stay the trial of Robert Kocharyan's case and appeal to the Constitutional Court, but the Court of Appeal overturned it. The Constitutional Court partially accepted the application and consulted the ECtHR and the Venice Commission for an advisory opinion, which registered and proceeded with the application.

On May 20, Judge Davit Grigoryan of the first instance court ruled to suspend the trial of Robert Kocharyan's case and appeal to the Constitutional Court, but the Criminal Court of Appeal overturned this decision.

The Constitutional Court partially accepted the petition for proceedings, and petitioned to the ECtHR and the Venice Commission for an advisory opinion, and they registered this petition and processed it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECHR receives applications of Armenian 2nd President Robert Kocharyan
"The ECHR Secretariat informed the Advocate Team that the applications were received…
 Signature campaign launches in support of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
The first stop of the initiative members was in Charentsavan town…
 Armenia ex-president's supporter Narek Mutafyan to remain under arrest
Narek Mutafyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan...
 Kocharyan's supporter Sarkis Ohanjanyan to remain under arrest
“That is, the Court of Appeal confirmed that holding the camera could be regarded as obstructing justice…
 Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan
I’m interested in all the presidents—starting from the first, the second, the fourth, the prime minister…
 Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren
"There were some problems, they didn’t solve it...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos