Armenia 3rd President: I myself have nothing to be afraid of

I myself have nothing to be afraid of. This is what third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said after the graduation ceremony of the graduates of the Andranik Margaryan Political School, responding to a graduate who asked if he isn’t afraid of being the next to be arrested.

“As is known, only a perfect fool isn’t afraid of anything. After 1988, I was really afraid. I was afraid of losing a part of our homeland, that is, Nagorno-Karabakh. However, tens of thousands of dedicated Armenians and I faced our fears and managed to overcome them, and we won the war. Even now, I am afraid of the devastating policy that irresponsible populists are leading in Armenia. I myself have nothing to be afraid of. If arresting me will make our people content and happy, the events of March 1, 2008 and October 27, 1999 will be fully revealed, the risks facing our country will be neutralized and the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be on the right track, then let them arrest me,” he stated.

Sargsyan stressed that he wouldn’t like to add anything since he has promised to have a simple and sincere conversation with the citizens of Armenia.