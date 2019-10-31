News
Thursday
October 31
Thursday
October 31
Education expenses in Armenia to increase by AMD 20 billion in 2020
Education expenses in Armenia to increase by AMD 20 billion in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia is expected to be allocadted almost AMD 179.5 billion in 2020, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.

According to him, this amount includes funds needed to maintain the apparatus - AMD 2.2 billion.

The education sector directly accounts for the lion's share of funds - a little more than AMD 145 billion, which is AMD 20 billion more than in 2019 and AMD 15.2 billion will be allocated to the culture, which is slightly less than in 2019, the Minister noted.

"It is planned to allocate AMD 4 billion for sports and youth issues in 2020. There are almost no changes in financing when compared with 2019," he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
