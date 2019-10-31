News
Thursday
October 31
Suren Papikyan to leave for Iran on working visit tomorrow
Suren Papikyan to leave for Iran on working visit tomorrow
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan tomorrow will pay a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran to take part in the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition to be held on November 1-3 in Tehran.

 

As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, during the visit, Suren Papikyan is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the partnering government agencies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the ministers of energy, oil, roads and urban development and internal affairs.
Հայերեն
