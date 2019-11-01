News
Friday
November 01
News
Friday
November 01
Armenia Central Bank delegation participates in meeting of CBA Monetary Policy Board of EAEU countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – On October 31, the delegation of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), led by CBA governor Artur Javadyan, participated in the session of the Monetary Policy Council of the Central/National Banks of the EAEU countries, in Minsk.

The meeting discussed the results of monetary policy in the member states, the results of activities of payment and settlement systems, and information security working groups, CBA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The roadmap of the events envisaged by the concept of formation of general financial market signed in Yerevan on October 1 was also approved by the presidents of the central/national banks of the EAEU countries.

On the proposal of Armenia, the next meeting of the Council will be held in Yerevan in May 2020.
