News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Trump intends to read his talk transcript with Ukrainian president
Trump intends to read his talk transcript with Ukrainian president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said he wants to read the transcript of phone talk with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the American people, because of which they launched an impeachment process against him, Daily Mail reported

“At some point, I'm going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it's a straight call,” Trump told the Washington Examiner in an Oval Office interview on Thursday. 

“This is over a phone call that is a good call,” Trump said of the impeachment inquiry, just hours after House Democrats voted unanimously to formalize their probe.

Democrats have begun impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, accusing him of asking for help from a foreign state to intervene in the election through an attempt to discredit the political adversary, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently running for Democratic presidency. Trump denies all allegations.

The White House published a transcript of a July 25 conversation between US and Ukrainian leaders in September. Earlier media reported that in talks with Zelenskyy, Trump could ask for an investigation against Biden's son, Hunter. The transcript confirmed that Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate the dismissal of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who studied the activities of the Burisma Group, whose directors included Biden’s son, as well as the case of Hunter Biden.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO urges to expand military aid to Ukraine
The issue of support for Ukraine will be considered in the next two days at a meeting of defense ministers…
 Lukashenko urges CIS colleagues to support new Ukrainian government
“Speaking about the new government in Ukraine, I would like to urge you to support this government…
 Ukrainian Parliament adopts law on abolition of parliamentary immunity
A total of 373 people elected voted in favor of amending Bill No. 7203…
 Criminal case launched against Ukrainian Parliament ex-speaker
The case was opened over the obstruction of the exercise of suffrage…
 Ukrainian Military Prosecutor General dismissed
By the same order, he has been removed from...
 Ukraine declares Russia Consulate General diplomat persona non grata
The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine reported Tuesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos