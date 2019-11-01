Trump intends to read his talk transcript with Ukrainian president

US President Donald Trump said he wants to read the transcript of phone talk with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the American people, because of which they launched an impeachment process against him, Daily Mail reported.
“At some point, I'm going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it's a straight call,” Trump told the Washington Examiner in an Oval Office interview on Thursday.
“This is over a phone call that is a good call,” Trump said of the impeachment inquiry, just hours after House Democrats voted unanimously to formalize their probe.
Democrats have begun impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, accusing him of asking for help from a foreign state to intervene in the election through an attempt to discredit the political adversary, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently running for Democratic presidency. Trump denies all allegations.
The White House published a transcript of a July 25 conversation between US and Ukrainian leaders in September. Earlier media reported that in talks with Zelenskyy, Trump could ask for an investigation against Biden's son, Hunter. The transcript confirmed that Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate the dismissal of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who studied the activities of the Burisma Group, whose directors included Biden’s son, as well as the case of Hunter Biden.