Yerevan Zoo boss resigns

Yerevan Zoo boss Ruben Khachatryan has submitted his resignation.
According to his statement, he has decided to resign given the recent events around Yerevan Zoo.
“During my eight years in office, the Yerevan Zoo has made visible progress: it was renovated, refurbished and built according to European standards,” he said, particularly. “I am grateful to the city authorities for their confidence, and even more grateful to my team for continuously fulfilling its job responsibilities and adopting the Zoo's path to leisure development.”
As reported earlier, stray dogs gobbled three kangaroos and mouflon in the last two days in Yerevan Zoo.