AMD 377 million to be allocated in support of socially unsecured people

In support of socially disadvantaged groups of the population it is planned to allocate a total of AMD 377 million from the state budget in 2020, said Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan on Friday at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to her, these funds will be used to provide benefits to improve the living standards of socially disadvantaged families.
The amount that is planned to be allocated for the implementation of these tasks has not changed in comparison with 2019 and has remained at the same level, she said.
The number of beneficiaries in 2020 is estimated at about 100 thousand families.