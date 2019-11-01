News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Minister: Raising pensions, benefits in Armenia to affect 502 thousand citizens
Minister: Raising pensions, benefits in Armenia to affect 502 thousand citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Benefits for the loss of a breadwinner in 2020 will increase in Armenia up to AMD 26500 instead of AMD 25500 in 2019, said the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan on Friday at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.

In 2020, the costs of paying benefits to military personnel, participants in the Great Patriotic War, participants in hostilities outside the country, as well as the families of the dead military personnel will amount to AMD 11 billion 118 million.

Pensions and benefits are insignificant, but will rise among 502 thousand citizens.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: It would not be logical if I was very pleased with next year's budget
But the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs assured that the money allocated will be used to implement the programs and policies more effectively…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 AMD 377 million to be allocated in support of socially unsecured people
The number of beneficiaries in 2020 is estimated at about 100 thousand families…
 Finance Minister: EU ready to provide grants, aid to Armenia for AMD 78.8 billion
This amount will be allocated for the implementation of a number of different programs…
Armenia increases spending on maintenance and care for people with disabilities, pensioners
Compared to 2019, expenses increased by almost AMD 363.5 million…
Armenian PM attends opening ceremony of new textile factory
The opening ceremony was also attended by the Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos