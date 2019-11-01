Minister: Raising pensions, benefits in Armenia to affect 502 thousand citizens

Benefits for the loss of a breadwinner in 2020 will increase in Armenia up to AMD 26500 instead of AMD 25500 in 2019, said the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan on Friday at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
In 2020, the costs of paying benefits to military personnel, participants in the Great Patriotic War, participants in hostilities outside the country, as well as the families of the dead military personnel will amount to AMD 11 billion 118 million.
Pensions and benefits are insignificant, but will rise among 502 thousand citizens.