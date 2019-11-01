Economy Ministry: Armenia is unofficial leader in talks with Egypt within Eurasian Union

Armenia is an unofficial leader in negotiations with Egypt within the Eurasian Union, Armenian Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan said at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Friday.
According to him, thanks to these talks, the signing of a free trade agreement with Cairo is expected.
The deputy minister in particular noted that after 1-2 rounds of talks, the agreement will most likely be finalized.
“Thanks to this, the Eurasian Union states, including Armenia, will have free access to the African continent, starting from Egypt,” he said.