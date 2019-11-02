News
Saturday
November 02
News
Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian Genocide
Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

In the near future the US Senate would discuss the next resolution regarding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Assistant to Armenian PM Hrachia Tashchyan in a video posted on the Armenian government’s Facebook.

“In the near future, a vote will be held on it. The decision of the House of Representatives is a positive powerful signal for the decision of the Senate, ”he said.

As reported earlier, on October 29, members of the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution according to which they recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire. The document was supported by 405 congressmen, 11 voted against, three abstained.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
