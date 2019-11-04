Armenian Defense Minister ready to testify at April war clarification commission

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan is ready to testify in the commission to clarify the circumstances of the April war.

“No problems,” the minister told reporters.

According to him, it would be good if the Azerbaijani authorities created a similar commission.

Regarding whether there were violations and abuses that the commission will reveal, the minister said that he could not predict the results of the commission, but hoped that the result would be positive.

“It is clear to me that the opponent took hostile action. There were omissions on the Armenian side, they were analyzed, and we are well informed about them,” he said.