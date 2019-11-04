News
Monday
November 04
News
Monday
November 04
Ex-official: Arms sales to Baku are a problem within CSTO
Ex-official: Arms sales to Baku are a problem within CSTO
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Some CSTO member states have special relations with Azerbaijan, but one needs to be more careful and draw parallels with other countries, ex-Armenian defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said.

He cited NATO as a good example and added that similar problems exist in the Alliance. Harutyunyan recalled that French president Emmanuel Macron had slammed NATO’s inability to deal with the situation in Syria, adding that each member of international organizations face different threats.

However, ex-official is confident that CSTO is a stabilizing factor in the region, and pointed to the Russian military base in Gyumri as well as the united regional forces.

When commenting on arms sales to Azerbaijan, Vagarshak Harutyunyan emphasized that this is a real problem.

“This is a serious problem, because the CSTO is based on ‘a threat to one state is a threat to everyone’ principle. Therefore, countries should not take steps against the security of the member state,” Harutyunyan noted.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
