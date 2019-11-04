Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief: Water tariff to remain same

As far as the bid of Veolia Djur (Veolia Water) is concerned, it is safe to say that the tariff has remained the same. This is what Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, reminding journalists that the current tariff is AMD 180 per cubic meter.

When asked what Veolia Water’s justification for raising the tariff was, Baghramyan said the company takes the baseline price, takes into consideration the factors for specification and submits a bid.

As far as the tariffs for gas and electricity in 2020 are concerned, Baghramyan said the following: “There is still no news about the gas tariff. As for the electricity tariff, we can be more objective when the balance of demand and production of electricity for the year 2021 is adjusted within 10-15 days.”