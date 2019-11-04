News
Economy minister on support to small and medium-sized businesses in Armenia
Economy minister on support to small and medium-sized businesses in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government will support small and medium-sized businesses in two directions. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan said during a discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held during the joint session of the parliamentary committees today.

The first direction is support to beginning businessmen before they start a business.

“Every year, the Ministry of Economy selects 200 beneficiaries who are predominantly from different regions of the country and allocate AMD 1.8 billion to achieve our goals,” the minister clarified, adding that the government isn’t preparing to stop there.

According to him, the government has planned to allocate another AMD 180,000,000 as funding in the State Budget.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
