Armenian FM, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation discuss issues of interaction

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan began his working visit to Stockholm, where he went to participate in the ministerial dialogue on the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary, with a meeting with Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Peter Eriksson, MFA’s press service reported.
The sides touched upon a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-Swedish bilateral relations and noted their mutual readiness to take practical steps to further expand and enrich bilateral cooperation, while expressing the hope that the expanding development of bilateral diversified relations will lead to more tangible results.
They highlighted the importance of maintaining the dynamics of political dialogue at different levels, the full use of the potential of the parliamentary platform.
The parties identified the exchange of experience in the areas of innovation, high technology, creative education, as well as healthcare, tourism and the promotion of cooperation on waste processing as traditional target areas. Mnatsakanyan and Eriksson also outlined the prospects for cooperation in the production of alternative and renewable energy.
Ministers highlighted the importance of steps to implement the Armenia-EU deal. Mnatsakanyan presented to Eriksson the ambitious agenda of the ongoing reforms in Armenia, while reaffirming the clear commitment of the Armenian government to strengthen the capacity of democratic institutions, ensure the rule of law and fight corruption.
The two exchanged views on a number of issues on the regional agenda.