State Duma deputy: Moscow follows developments in Armenia

Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Commission on CIS Affairs told reporters he did not want to comment on the Armenian internal affairs.
His remarks came in Yerevan on Tuesday within CSTO PA events.
According to him, such an approach is not inherent in the Russian side, and the Kremlin is trying not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.
Zatulin noted that Russia is following the developments in Armenia.
A meeting of the Council of the CSTO PA was held in Yerevan Tuesday.