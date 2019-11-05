News
Tuesday
November 05
Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian second president had a small tumor that had to be removed, the son of the second Armenian president Robert Kocharyn, Levon Kocharyan told reporters on Tuesday.

“There was a small tumor that needed to be removed. The main thing is that no malignant cells were detected in the tumor,” he said.

According to him, Robert Kocharyn will be present at the hearing. 

“I don’t think there will be problems. Surgical problems have been resolved, father is recovering every day, he has no problems with movement,” he said.

The ex-president was recently operated on at the Izmirlian Medical Center.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
