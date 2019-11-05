Yerevan court rejects motion to change former army general's preventive measure

Chaired by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today ruled to reject the motion of the attorneys of former president of the Union of Volunteer Land Defenders, former deputy of the National Assembly Manvel Grigoryan to change the detention preventive measure with pledge.

The attorneys stressed that Grigoryan’s health condition is worsening and he faces the risk of dying.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with keeping illegal weapons and ammunition, appropriating more than AMD 101,000,000 worth of property, evading payment of more than AMD 1,000,000,000 in taxes, squandering over AMD 1,000,000,000 from state funds and organizing the plunder of property worth AMD 37,000,000 through extortion.