News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Greece President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Greece President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos today visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex where he paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The President of Greece was accompanied by Minister of Environment of Armenia Erik Grigoryan and Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan.

According to Armenpress, Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan presented the history of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, and the President of Greecealso toured the Museum-Institute and left a note in the Museum-Institute’s register-book.

“The memory of the Armenian Genocide must be preserved. After all, if genocides are forgotten, those crimes will be repeated. This is a message to everyone. We see that such events are being repeated in the world, and there are people who are enemies to mankind and civilization. We Greeks survived the same horror as the Armenians did. I am more than grateful to the President of the Republic of Armenia and the government for hosting us because the Armenian-Greek relations have a long history, and we need to preserve this common memory,” the President of Greece told journalists.

Afterwards, Pavlopoulos planted a symbolic fir tree in the alley of trees at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

On April 25, 1996, the Parliament of Greece took a decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide. On September 9, 2014, the Parliament of Greece passed a bill criminalizing denial of the Armenian Genocide.

Photos by Armenpress
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Orhan Pamuk on Armenian Genocide in Turkey: Telling the truth is all I can
“You know, I live in that part of the world where many writers are imprisoned for their beliefs…
 Erdogan may cancel US visit over vote on Armenian Genocide resolution
Erdogan was expected to arrive in the U.S. on November 13...
 NYT Armenian President interview: Recognition is a strength. It’s not a weakness
“Recognition of something that you have done wrong in ordinary life…
Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian Genocide
“In the near future, a vote will be held on it...
 Political scientist: Everything you need to understand about work of American Armenian community
Suren Sargsyan presented numbers in connection with the adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution at the US House of Representatives…
 Armenian political scientist: 22 US senators support Armenian Genocide resolution
On October 29, with 405 votes “in favor” and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos