MP on Russia doubling capacities of military base in Armenia

Armenia shouldn’t rely on its friends and neighbors. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

Touching upon the fact that Russia is doubling the capacities of its military base in Armenia, he stated that, according to the agreement, the military base can be used in case of an attack on Armenia. “The military base exists, but should it be equipped with old or new weapons? It shouldn’t simply be a décor. If there is a military base, it has to be equipped with the latest armaments,” Marukyan said.

He didn’t agree with the claim that the increase of capacities of the Russian military base will turn Armenia into a target. “Who says Armenia will become a target? During the Russian-Georgian conflict, Armenia was able to make sure the military base in Gyumri wasn’t used against its neighboring country. This is a good experience, and the groundless analyses are simply propagandistic.”