News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia ex-defense minister: Robert Kocharyan is man of his word
Armenia ex-defense minister: Robert Kocharyan is man of his word
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is in unequal conditions. This is what former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan declared today.

Talking about the change of preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, Ohanyan stated several factors. “First of all, his status is unequal. I highly respect those who lost their relatives during the events of March 1, 2008, but I must state the fact that this is not the issue that is currently being discussed,” he reminded.

According to him, the events of March 1, 2008 concern the three presidents of Armenia (the first was elected, the second refused to accept that, and the third had to regulate everything and somehow transmit it to the elected president).

He emphasized that the fact that he has known Robert Kocharyan for many years allows him to confirm that Robert Kocharyan is a man of his word.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone
“I am sure that everyone in the hall is aware that there is no reason to keep me under arrest…
 Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7
The court retired to the deliberation room to consider the application for the release on bail...
 Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear
When journalists asked Levon Kocharyan why he...
 Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed
“There was a small tumor that needed to be removed…
Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail
“We appeal to higher authorities…
 New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case
Thus, Suren Hovhannisyan requested the involvement of Marina Poghosyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos