Armenia ex-defense minister: Robert Kocharyan is man of his word

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is in unequal conditions. This is what former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan declared today.

Talking about the change of preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, Ohanyan stated several factors. “First of all, his status is unequal. I highly respect those who lost their relatives during the events of March 1, 2008, but I must state the fact that this is not the issue that is currently being discussed,” he reminded.

According to him, the events of March 1, 2008 concern the three presidents of Armenia (the first was elected, the second refused to accept that, and the third had to regulate everything and somehow transmit it to the elected president).

He emphasized that the fact that he has known Robert Kocharyan for many years allows him to confirm that Robert Kocharyan is a man of his word.