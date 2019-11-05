Armenia Justice Ministry holds concluding discussion on human rights protection national strategy and action plan

Today marked the concluding public discussion on the draft of the National Strategy on Human Rights Protection and 2020-22 Action Plan arising from the Strategy, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

In his welcoming remarks, Head of the Department for International Legal Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice Tigran Grigoryan expressed gratitude to the representatives of state bodies and non-governmental organizations actively involved in the discussions and informed them that the concluding discussion was related to the key issues of ensuring equal rights and equal opportunities. Grigoryan’s speech was followed by a question-and-answer session devoted to the draft Strategy.

The series of sector-specific public discussions on the draft of the National Strategy on Human Rights Protection and the 2020-22 Action Plan arising from the Strategy was launched on October 25.