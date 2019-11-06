Facebook says 100 app developers tried to access user data

Facebook has said that up to 100 application developers tried to access user's data, Daily Mail reported.
The company recently discovered that some apps were able to retain access to user's personal information despite making changes to its service in April 2018.
Representatives of the company intend to notify at least 100 of their partners from among the developers about this situation. They will also be asked to remove all information that they could have previously received. Facebook representatives point out that they have not yet found evidence of any abuse regarding this information.
Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly promised that social networks will treat personal information more carefully.