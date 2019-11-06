Ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA amid Artsakh FM's visit to Russia

Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov was summoned to the Azerbaijani MFA, where Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov met him and handed the envoy a note of protests, Azerbaijani media reported referring to MFA.
The note was handed amid a visit of the delegation led by Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian to Russia.
Ambassador Bocharnikov noted that Russia's position on the conflict is well known and unchanged, and any entry of “representatives” of unrecognized entities into Russia does not reflect the official position of this country.
According to him, he would report to the Russian MFA about the note of the Azerbaijani side.