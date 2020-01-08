Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing adjourns in Yerevan

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan today adjourned the hearing on the case of the Sasna Tsrer armed group, as defendant Mkhitar Avetisyan did not attend the hearing.
Defendant Varuzhan Avetisyan informed the court that Mkhitar Avetisyan did not attend the hearing because of health problems. "Mkhitar Avetisyan's health deteriorated sharply in the morning, he was taken to hospital," Varuzhan Avetisyan said. "He had very severe abdominal pain and nausea."
At several previous court hearings, the defendants were questioned.
In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan and held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers, however, were killed during the two-week standoff.
Criminal charges have been brought against 32 people in connection with this incident and related developments.