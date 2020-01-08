News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing adjourns in Yerevan
Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing adjourns in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan today adjourned the hearing on the case of the Sasna Tsrer armed group, as defendant Mkhitar Avetisyan did not attend the hearing.

Defendant Varuzhan Avetisyan informed the court that Mkhitar Avetisyan did not attend the hearing because of health problems. "Mkhitar Avetisyan's health deteriorated sharply in the morning, he was taken to hospital," Varuzhan Avetisyan said. "He had very severe abdominal pain and nausea."

At several previous court hearings, the defendants were questioned.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan and held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers, however, were killed during the two-week standoff.

Criminal charges have been brought against 32 people in connection with this incident and related developments.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing resumes in Yerevan
At the previous hearing the defendants were questioned…
 Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing resumes in Yerevan
The questioning of the defendants is in progress…
 Sasna Tsrer group member on 2016 attack: We will do it again, if we have to
“We faced the problem of losing our homeland, and we did the right thing…
 Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing resumes in Yerevan
The court is examining the material evidence in the case…
 Armenia’s Sasna Tsrer armed group member Smbat Barseghyan not released
The court denied the respective motion by his attorney…
 Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing resumes in Yerevan
The court is continuing to question the witnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos