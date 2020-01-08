Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to the relatives of the victims of the plane crash in Iran today.
“I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near Tehran airport,” Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.” On behalf of the Armenian people and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this tragic accident.”
A Ukrainian Boeing 757 passenger plane heading for Kyiv crashed near the Tehran international airport this morning. All of the plane's passengers and crew - more than 170 people - were killed.