Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash
Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to the relatives of the victims of the plane crash in Iran today.

“I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near Tehran airport,” Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.” On behalf of the Armenian people and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this tragic accident.”

A Ukrainian Boeing 757 passenger plane heading for Kyiv crashed near the Tehran international airport this morning. All of the plane's passengers and crew - more than 170 people - were killed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
