News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iran deputy chief of mission to Armenia: US operation in Iraq was contrary to international law
Iran deputy chief of mission to Armenia: US operation in Iraq was contrary to international law
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The terrorist act of the American regime in Iraq was an act contrary to international law. Iran's deputy chief of mission to Armenia Ali Mohammad Mottaghi noted this during a meeting with journalists at the Iranian embassy today.

He informed that a book of mourning was opened at the embassy on the occasion of the death of General Qasem Soleimani, which will also be open tomorrow.

According to him, General Soleimani was subjected to terrorism by the US in Iraq. "General Soleimani and his allies played a very important role in the fight against terrorists in Iraq and Syria, including against Daesh," the deputy chief of mission said. "Their role is very important in the struggle of the governments of Iraq and Syria. General Soleimani and his allies have saved thousands of lives in Iraq and Syria by their self-sacrifice.

It should be noted that the terrorist act of the American regime in Iraq was an act contrary to international law, as General Soleimani was Iran's official representative who had traveled to Iraq at the invitation of Iraq.

One state, contrary to international law, killed the general in Iraq. This is also considered a violation of Iraq's territory by terrorist America.

Iran's response to that action would be quite lawful, and the American side would be responsible for its action. The American operation contradicts its statements on the fight against terrorists."

At the end of his speech, Mottaghi thanked the friendly Armenian people for their condolences.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity
Vardanov doesn’t rule out the fact that the US will...
 Russian MFA official on attack on US military facilities in Iraq
The tension that the US incited in the Middle East is...
 UN welcomes US President's statement on Iran
Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres welcomes the...
 Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran
Trump said the US is open for...
 Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran
Trump said the United States would impose additional economic sanctions...
 Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region
”We have decided to take the initiative and, as intermediaries, call on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos