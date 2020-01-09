News
Armenia premier: We all expect that 2020 will be better year in terms of tourism
Armenia premier: We all expect that 2020 will be better year in terms of tourism
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – We all expect that 2020 will be a better year in terms of tourism, and there are specific signals for that. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at today's Armenian Government session.

"Budget airlines’ flights to Armenia will begin soon," Pashinyan said. “Next week Ryanair will launch its first flight; this process is continuous. In the international press, the most prestigious media outlets provide information that advises their audiences to choose Armenia as the main tourist destination. All this is very good, but I would like to emphasize that we have a lot to do in this area, in particular in terms of raising the level of service in Armenia and resolving the quality issue. ”

Pashinyan emphasized that two directions of flights will already be implemented in Gyumri, and one should think very seriously about the civilized content, transferring tourists to other areas from the airport.

"Generally, there are still scenes at [Armenia’s] airports where people leaving the passport area are subjected to group attacks by various service providers," Pashinyan said. “Information leaflets on approximate taxi prices, approximate prices for everything, including options and opportunities for using more civilized taxi services, should be prepared for tourists arriving in Armenia. In fact, the agenda of tourists arriving in Armenia has not changed over the last 30 years.”
