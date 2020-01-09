Armenia ex-ruling party makes note in book of mourning for General Soleimani (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has made a note in the book of mourning that is opened at the Iranian embassy for General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the special Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of Iran. RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov's Facebook page informs about this.
The respective posted photos show that RPA members Sharmazanov, Vahram Baghdasaryan, and Galust Sahakyan visited the Iranian embassy.
Sharmazanov also made a note attached to the photos.
"On behalf of the Republican Party of Armenia, we express our deep sorrow to the people and government of friendly Iran over the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, and we sincerely extend our condolences to his relatives," he wrote. "We wish peace, solidarity and fortitude to friendly Iran and our entire region."