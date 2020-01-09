News
Thursday
January 09
News
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
Preventive measure for 3 of 5 accused in unlawful adoption of Armenian children case appealed
Preventive measure for 3 of 5 accused in unlawful adoption of Armenian children case appealed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A preventive measure against three of the five accused in the case of the illegal adoption of children was appealed, Advisor to the Armenian Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook.

According to him, Razmik Abrahamyan, Liana Karapetyan and D. Grigoryan have been released on bail, the prosecutor's office insists on arrest.

The director of the capital’s maternity hospital, Razmik Abrahamyan, his deputy, the director of the orphanage, Liana Karapetyan, and two more citizens are accused of organizing the illegal adoption of several dozen children.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
