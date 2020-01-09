News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Supporters of Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan held a protest in front of the Yerevan court today in support of Kocharyan.

"There is no court, law and justice in Armenia," said one supporter. “Today our judicial system will once again prove that there are judges who delightfully whimper under this or that person’s walls. Those who break the law for the sake of their safe life, who fear the authorities and kneel for the sake of political interests. Law and right in Armenia has long since disappeared. It is a legal ‘boundlessness’ in Armenia because we are present and see what is happening in Armenia.”

According to one other supporter, in Armenia, people are arrested, kidnapped and charged for their political but, but there is nothing as grounds for these charges.

"You will not become a hero by arresting the heroes," he added. “From 1998 to 2008 [when Kocharyan was in power], we have seen how a dignified Armenia is built. And what we have today speaks directly of the fact that the authorities not only do not want the development of Armenia, but also try to humiliate, to exclude anyone who is ready to develop Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dispute occurs at Yerevan court hearing of March 1, 2008 case
Ex-President Kocharyan's legal defenders claimed that they have been threatened...
 Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyer continues submission of petition launched in December
The hearing was adjourned in early December and resumed today...
 Armenian 2nd President's trial continue in Yerevan
The reason for the break was the vacation of Judge Anna Danibekyan...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation appeal
One of his attorneys told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Lawyers of Armenia's second president to appeal to Court of Cassation
The lawyers would file an appeal on January 8 ...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporters go to solitary confinement building where he is kept
To congratulate him and 5th Channel TV company owner Armen Tavadyan owner on New Year's…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos