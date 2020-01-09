Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court

YEREVAN. – Supporters of Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan held a protest in front of the Yerevan court today in support of Kocharyan.
"There is no court, law and justice in Armenia," said one supporter. “Today our judicial system will once again prove that there are judges who delightfully whimper under this or that person’s walls. Those who break the law for the sake of their safe life, who fear the authorities and kneel for the sake of political interests. Law and right in Armenia has long since disappeared. It is a legal ‘boundlessness’ in Armenia because we are present and see what is happening in Armenia.”
According to one other supporter, in Armenia, people are arrested, kidnapped and charged for their political but, but there is nothing as grounds for these charges.
"You will not become a hero by arresting the heroes," he added. “From 1998 to 2008 [when Kocharyan was in power], we have seen how a dignified Armenia is built. And what we have today speaks directly of the fact that the authorities not only do not want the development of Armenia, but also try to humiliate, to exclude anyone who is ready to develop Armenia."