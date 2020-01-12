Ukraine president addresses nation on Iran plane crash

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky assured all responsible for the plane crash will be held accountable.

In his address to the nation on Saturday evening Zelensky said all bodies would be transferred to Ukraine so that the families could bid them farewell “in the decent manner”.

He thanked the leaders of the United States, Canada and the UK for contributing to Iran’s admitting that they had shot down the Ukrainian plane.

Zelensky said he had agreed with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani to complete the identification of the bodies as soon as possible and to prepare them for return to Ukraine.

“We also agreed to begin joint work on the decoding of two flight recorders - black boxes,” he added.

The Ukrainian president said that the Office of the Prosecutor General has launched a case into the murder of the Ukrainian citizens

“The government will provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

The government will spare no effort to facilitate compensation from the carrier, insurance companies and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the President of Ukraine noted.