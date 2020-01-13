News
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Tomorrow's flight from Armenia to Italy may be delayed. Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference today.

"The [air traffic] controllers have decided to go on strike in Italy; that is, their navigation," she explained. "And that will affect Ryanair. It's not Ryanair's fault, it has nothing to do with us either. The controllers have decided to go on strike, and today it will be clearer what this means for Armenia. I have contacted the Ryanair management. At first, they had put Armenia on the [flight] cancelation list, but now they have removed, but delays are expected because of the labor strike.”

She urged people to follow the website of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia as they will inform about the changes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
