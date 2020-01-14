Special Investigation Service does not launch criminal case based on Yerevan city council member’s report

YEREVAN. – The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has not launched a criminal case on the basis of a report by Davit Khazhakyan, head of the opposition Luys faction in the Yerevan Council of Elders, and on the grounds of absence of corpus delicti. Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Khazhakyan said that they are inclined to appeal, and are currently in respective discussions.

"The impression is that the SIS does its best to avoid finding corpus delicti," Khazhakyan said. "But it failed so much that there are absurd wordings that will be surfaced in more detail in the near future."

On December 28 last year, Davit Khazhakyan submitted a report to the Prosecutor's General’s Office alleging Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan of exceeding his respective power and committing official fraud.