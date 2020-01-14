News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture
Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A decline of 4% is observed in agriculture, Armenian Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan told reporters on Tuesday summing up the results of 2019.

According to him, figures for the whole of 2019 have not yet been announced. 

"We think that by the end of the year this cannot be restored," he said. "That is, in comparison with 2018 in 2019, we will have lower indicators. There are two factors: firstly, there is a factor linked to a certain accounting, and secondly, our agriculture does not yet have the efficiency in order to fix high growth rates in a short time. We must be able to increase the competitiveness of agriculture, which the ongoing reforms are aimed at."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled
The first Milan-Yerevan flight of Ryanair has arrived in Yerevan…
 Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security
President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister of State for...
 Dollar holding steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate went up in the country…
 Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised
When asked if the increase of salaries can help reduce...
 Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn
But foreign direct investment dropped by $60mn…
 Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650
Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are among countries likely to complete 2019 with a USD 4,600-4,700 per capita indicator…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos