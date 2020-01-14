Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture

A decline of 4% is observed in agriculture, Armenian Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan told reporters on Tuesday summing up the results of 2019.
According to him, figures for the whole of 2019 have not yet been announced.
"We think that by the end of the year this cannot be restored," he said. "That is, in comparison with 2018 in 2019, we will have lower indicators. There are two factors: firstly, there is a factor linked to a certain accounting, and secondly, our agriculture does not yet have the efficiency in order to fix high growth rates in a short time. We must be able to increase the competitiveness of agriculture, which the ongoing reforms are aimed at."