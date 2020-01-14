News
Tuesday
January 14
News
Tuesday
January 14
Armenia PM presents figures for arrivals and departures
Armenia PM presents figures for arrivals and departures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Unlike many previous years, more people arrived in Armenia than departed from Armenia in 2018 and 2019. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly said the following:

“In 2019, 2,150,383 people arrived in Armenia.

In 2018, 1,906,722 people arrived in Armenia.

In 2017, 1,751,729 people arrived in Armenia.

Compared with 2017, in 2018, 398,654 (or 27%) more people arrived in Armenia.

I must also mention that after the non-violent, velvet and people’s revolution in 2018, the positive saldo was recorded in favor of those arriving in Armenia.

In other words, unlike many previous years, more people arrived in Armenia than departed from Armenia in 2018 and 2019.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
