Armed Georgian tries to invade Azerbaijan

Border guard police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia have detained citizen of Georgia G. I., who is charged with illegally acquiring, keeping and bearing a weapon and taking hostage in the unagreed sector of the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

In January of this year, citizen of Georgia G. I. was in the border zone. Threatening to use a firearm and grenade, the citizen forced a Georgian border guard to join him and cross over to the unagreed sector of the border, reports Novosti-Gruzia.

“During the incident, G. I. opened fire a couple of times. The situation was regulated through the operational and effective work of the police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs. At this moment, the incident has been resolved,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.