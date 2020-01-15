Lavrov: Russia, Iran and China worked out safety of navigation in region during drills

Joint drills of the Navy of Russia, Iran and China, which were held in December in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, were designed to work out the safety of navigation in the region, TASS reported referring to the Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.
The naval drills of Russia, Iran and China from December 27 to 30, 2019 were held in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman.
As Deputy Commander of Iranian Army Admiral Habibollah Sayyari noted, the naval exercises of Iran, Russia and China will not be the last maneuvers jointly conducted by the three countries. He added there was no talk of creating a tripartite coalition.