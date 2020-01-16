News
Toyota recalls about 700,000 cars from US due to problems with fuel pumps
Toyota recalls about 700,000 cars from US due to problems with fuel pumps
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Toyota is withdrawing about 700,000 Toyota and Lexus cars from the US due to problems with fuel pumps, CNN reported.

The company informs that the pumps can stop functioning and ultimately lead to engine failure.

"If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash," the company said.

The company also noted that an investigation is underway in this regard. Once the problem is resolved, car owners will be informed by email. The company intends to solve the problem by mid-March.

Cars of the following models of 2018-2019 will be recalled: Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, RX 350, Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, GS 300, Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Toyota Avalon and Corolla.
