Armenia actor: If there are cars with Russian license plates in city, then the law is not for everyone

YEREVAN. – If it's a law, it should be for everyone. Actor Gevorg Grigoryan, who is protesting the newly introduced point system for Armenia’s drivers, said this in a conversation with reporters today.

"I am against a system that cannot exist for a few simple reasons," he said. “First, the law will not work for everyone. (...) if there are cars with Russian license plates in the city that are left out of the point system, then the law is not for everyone. Second, we do not have a properly equipped city for drivers so people do not want to make a few [traffic] violations. I also disagree with the fines (...). The points are already being sold; that is, whoever has money will take that point—period. "

According to the actor, if it's a law, it should be for everyone.

"My first demand is that conditions be created for people," he said. "It is a fact that the law is not for everyone, and we do not have the city to keep all the points."