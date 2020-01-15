Armenian authorities reforming system for issuing benefits

A new approach to assessing insecurity and social support have been presented during the meeting with the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan wrote on her Facebook.

"It implies that the assessment of social need and support will not be based on the level of consumption, but on the size of the citizen’s income," she said noting that the approach solves the issue of ensuring a guaranteed minimum income.

"The system must take into account the disability factor and encourage employment with providing targeted support to vulnerable groups," she noted.

The implementation of the system implies a more objective assessment method based on documants, she said adding that they will soon begin takls with various stakeholders.

"Social reform is inevitable, and we are implementing it together," the minister added.