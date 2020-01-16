News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Attorney: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition
Attorney: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition, his attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, if it is possible to regulate the heart rate, then they can assume that the critical stage has passed. Otherwise, cardiac arrest is possible.

As reported earlier, the court ruled to commute the pre-trial measure for Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan with a signature.

Manvel Grigoryan has reportedly been in intensive care for two days. According to lawyers, his condition is serious and he is breathing through an artificial respiration device.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegally keeping weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property worth more than AMD 101,000,000, evasion of taxes worth more than AMD 1,000,000,000, squander of more than AMD 1,000,000,000 from state funds and organizing plunder of property costing AMD 37,000,000 through extortion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Persons with "criminal subculture" detained in Yerevan
A special operation was conducted in the Armenian capital city...
 Criminal case launched against Armenia activist
He came to the Yerevan district investigation department with a cake and firecrackers…
 Explosion takes place in boiler room of Armenia Jermuk Group's factory
Two fire-rescue squads of the Regional Rescue
 Border guard taken hostage on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
A case has been opened against the...
 Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to be released from custody today?
The respective court hearing will take place at 6pm…
 Ex-Armenia State Revenue Committee head hospitalized
Gagik Khachatryan has been detained for nearly six months...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos