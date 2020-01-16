Attorney: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition

Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition, his attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to him, if it is possible to regulate the heart rate, then they can assume that the critical stage has passed. Otherwise, cardiac arrest is possible.
As reported earlier, the court ruled to commute the pre-trial measure for Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan with a signature.
Manvel Grigoryan has reportedly been in intensive care for two days. According to lawyers, his condition is serious and he is breathing through an artificial respiration device.
Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegally keeping weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property worth more than AMD 101,000,000, evasion of taxes worth more than AMD 1,000,000,000, squander of more than AMD 1,000,000,000 from state funds and organizing plunder of property costing AMD 37,000,000 through extortion.