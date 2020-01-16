News
Thursday
January 16
Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive
Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Reforms in the field of radio and television are really needed, but the changes are so multifaceted that the solution must be comprehensive. Gegham Manukyan, Director of Information Programs at Yerkir Media TV Company of Armenia, said this on January 16, during the parliamentary hearings on "Legislative Changes in the Field of Audiovisual Media Services."

In Manukyan's opinion, the law should not be changed gradually by adopting new legislative initiatives.

"It is very important what criteria TV channels are going to be issued licenses with," he said. “It is very important to have objective, multi-faceted information that is presented to the public through news programs. They are very beautiful words that can be found in books, during the election processes. But in the last two years, when various pre-election processes started in the republic, the TV channels appeared in a disastrous situation in terms of creating equal opportunities for all participants in the political race."

Manukyan clarified that a political force or individual politician could easily announce about refusing to participate in the program of a TV channel for some subjective reasons.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
