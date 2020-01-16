News
News
Armenia FM on next meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart: We don't avoid
Armenia FM on next meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart: We don't avoid
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The parliamentary platform has been and remains a very important platform. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said this in a conversation with journalists, referring to his closed meeting today with members of the majority My Step faction in parliament.

"You know, parliamentary diplomacy is a very important and active direction, and our cooperation and contacts are very important," he said. "Of course, we (...) carry out this function (...) in order to further strengthen, further enhance the effectiveness of the work."

Asked if there was anything new about the exchange of captives, the FM replied: “It is very sensitive for me, and I feel bad for this situation we have. But still, unfortunately, I have nothing to say at this time."

The journalists also inquired whether another meeting with the Azerbaijani FM was planned in the near future. In response, Mnatsakanyan urged to respect the tradition that a meeting is announced simultaneously.

"We do not avoid [it]," he added. "The normal negotiation process must be continued; you need to be always engaged and working."
This text available in   Հայերեն
