German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel noted the interest of Germany and Europe in good relations with the US. Awareness of this interest has grown, Merkel said in an interview with the Financial Times.

When asked whether tensions with the US depend on current politicians, Merkel noted that this is a structural problem, although politics also closely depends on those who pursue it. For President Trump, she noted, recognition of the multilateralism of the modern world is not taken for granted. But it has long been possible to observe that the former US role as a superpower may no longer correspond to their self-image, DW reported.

Europe, in turn, indicated the chancellor, is also no longer the center of world events. The former Europe, as a line of confrontation, has not existed since the end of the Cold War, Merkel noted. Therefore, Europe must comprehend its own geopolitical role, and the US orientation towards the Old World will decrease. This will happen under any president of the United US, the head of the German government.