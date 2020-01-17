EU ambassador is very impressed with all efforts made to promote judicial reform in Armenia

Armenia National TV/Radio Commission: Biggest problem is public multiplex

Athens may veto possible decisions of Berlin conference on Libya

Envoy says EU is closely following developments on Armenia Constitutional Court

One of last Canadians to survive Armenian Genocide dies aged 104

Armenia butchers, cattle farmers again protesting outside government building

Yerevan is ranked 380th in Cost of Living Index 2020

Armenian government confirms receipt of letter from Nairi Hunanyan

Mexican soldiers kill 11 people near Mexico and Texas border

House collapses as result of explosion in Armenia village

Armenian Ombudsman: Cases of death in penitentiary institution poorly investigated

EU and US try to resolve trade differences

Armenia PM arrives at ruling party headquarters

How much tip did Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chief get?

Pentagon receives new request from Trump's administration for border wall construction

Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk submits his resignation to president

Armenia Ombudsman says ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health further deteriorated on day of his release from custody

Pre-election campaign kicks off in Azerbaijan

Gazprom Armenia: Review of natural gas tariff is under discussion

Armenia soldier has road accident in Kotayk, there are injured

11 US troops injured during Iran missile attack in Iraq

Saudi authorities pay US close to $500mn to deploy American troops in country

Explosion in Armenia village, there are injured

Newspaper: Mika Baghdasarov trying to become favorite businessman of Armenia new authorities?

Newspaper: Karabakh parliament speaker backed by his Armenia colleague in Artsakh presidential election

Newspaper: Attachment placed on over 50 assets, accounts belonging to PAP leader in last 1.5 months

Newspaper: 1999 Armenia parliament attack criminal sends letter of petition to PM

US sentences 2 Iranian men to prison for spying

Lesotho PM to resign due to wife's murder

Armenian official: Gazprom Armenia might submit bid to raise natural gas tariff

Rouhani: Iran enriching more uranium than it did before signing of nuclear deal

Saudi Prince says Soleimani assassination will not stop Iran

Demonstrative drill conducted at military unit of Armenia MOD

US Senate officially launches Donald Trump's impeachment process

Media Advocate initiative head: Armenia PM heralds new stage of repression against opposition media

Armenian ruling party's faction head on candidate for Commission for Prevention of Corruption

Armenian army general's health condition extremely grave

EU to check US and China trade deal

German FM: Khalifa Haftar agreed to conclude a truce

US forces do not plan to leave Iraq

Russia citizens apprehended at Shirak Airport in Gyumri

Yerevan mayor: PM, faction members stated that municipality has solved key issues

Five countries whose citizens die in plane crash in Tehran demand compensation from Iran

GAO: Trump's decision to freeze aid to Kyiv broke the law

US Armenian fraudster on Belize press headlines: Political scandal erupted

Microsoft launches Edge Chromium browser for Windows and MacOS

Merkel says Germany and Europe interested in good relations with US

China's government welcomes first phase of deal with Washington

Macron explains why he decided to change his attitude towards Russia’s Putin

Armenian court postpones trial over case of maternity hospital director and ex-deputy healthcare minister

Armenian general released from jail, Russian government resigns, 16.01.2020 digest

Armenian army soldier sustains abdominal gunshot wound

Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital director to woman protester: I haven't talked to you

Suspended proceedings for case of death of Private Arman Hakobyan restarted

Armenian PM congratulates Mikhail Mishustin

Armenian army soldier sustains gunshot wound

Armenia PM arrives at Yerevan Municipality

France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issues statement on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms

New Russian PM was keynote speaker at Armenia-hosted WCIT 2019

Armenia FM on next meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart: We don't avoid

1st Armenian Armath laboratory to open in India

Putin confirms Mikhail Mishustin as new Russian PM

Armenian ruling party faction head: Deputies to meet with acting police chief soon

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital chief: Maternity hospitals have nothing to do with adoption

Armenia FM: Foundations of Russian-Armenian relations rather strong

Armenian TV company representative: TV companies under most pressure out of all media outlets

Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive

Armenian national TV/radio commission head supports private television companies reducing Russian-language content

Armenia commission on TV, radio says there should be no foreign broadcaster in national multiplex broadcasting

Russian State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as PM

Armenian authorities have doubts over prospects for creation of regional multiplexes

Lawyer: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan did not testify on March 1 case

Armenia activist says their protests will resume when ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is discharged from hospital

Erdogan says Turkey begins deploying military to Libya to support GNA

Armenia humanitarian mission in Syria transfers medical supplies to Aleppo hospital

Armenian prosecutors against providing all case materials to Armenia 2nd President's attorneys

Armenia PM to meet with My Step faction of Yerevan Council of Elders

UAE economic council director to Armenia President: Long-term and effective cooperation is expected

Armenia FM: Security system operating in coordinated manner in order to be ready

Armenian ruling party faction head: Russian-Armenian ties and Russia government resignation not interconnected

Armenia President, Rotana Hotels Management Corporation boss discuss possibilities of cooperation

Canada joins investigation into Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenian FM to discuss wide range of issues with My Step MPs

My Step: Monopolization of advertising market puts Armenian TV companies in unequal conditions

Armenia prosecutor's office appeals decision to release ex-MP from custody

Human rights activist: Armenia should recognize the Armenian Genocide in Azerbaijan

Former head of Moscow maternity hospital Marina Sarmosyan urgently hospitalized

Launch of Azerbaijan writer 's book on Armenian pogroms in Baku is held in Armenia

Ex-NSS chief: Azerbaijan rejected Armenia initiative on Anna Hakobyan-Mehriban Aliyeva meeting

Persons with "criminal subculture" detained in Yerevan

PM: If weather changes at this rate, we will probably start growing olives in Armenia

China says first phase of US trade deal takes into account concerns of both sides

Meteorologists expect extreme weather events in 2020

Armenia cattle farmers protesting in front of government

OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Armenia ruling force MP: Current law on TV and radio has become obsolete

Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption processes and police reforms

Merkel calls on Europe for independence