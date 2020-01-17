News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
One of last Canadians to survive Armenian Genocide dies aged 104
One of last Canadians to survive Armenian Genocide dies aged 104
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Armenian Canadian woman believed to have been one of the last Canadians to have survived the Armenian genocide died on Thursday, four months shy of her 105th birthday, Horizon Weekly reported.

Eugenie Papazian was born in Turkey, in the Ionia district of Samsun by the Black Sea in 1915. She never knew her parents. Her father was taken to the army in 1915 and did not return home, while her mother died when she was still a newborn.

She had a large family: two sisters, Arousiag and Azniv, three brothers, three maternal aunts and uncles, whom she has not seen.

At the start of the 1915 deportations, the members of her extended family gather and find refuge in the mountains and then descend into the gorge! It is there that she was born. After Eugenie’s birth her mother, exhausted, died in a place her daughter would never know.

For three years, her maternal grandmother struggled to look after her, then gave her to an orphanage when she was no longer able to feed her.

So began her painful odyssey through three children’s homes in Greece, where an American relief organization had arranged the placement of Armenians in 13 orphanages.

An Armenian couple took her to Egypt, and she spent her early teens in Cairo, where she met her husband, Garabed Kokorian. She was 15 years old when she married Garabed.

Eugenie Papazian had 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey president discusses steps against Armenian Genocide worldwide recognition
With the presidential Supreme Advisory Council…
 Harout Sassounian: Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions in recent weeks...
 Political scientist: Armenia should use any global processes for Genocide recognition
"This is linked to the specific relations between Ankara and Washington
 The Washington Post: Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is one of the most undersold political stories of 2019
"And finally has come the Armenian genocide issue...
 Newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople reminds of dialogue
In the Ottoman era we were 2-2.5 million, now—40-60 thousand…
 Ukraine Armenians hold gratitude rally outside US Embassy
For the US Senate’s adoption of the resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos