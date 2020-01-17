Iran to launch into orbit its new satellite

Iran will launch into orbit a new satellite of its own production, called Zafar, IRNA reported referring to the Iranian minister of communications MJ Azari Jahromi.
According to his tweet, the launch of the Zafar research satellite is planned in the near future.
Zafar was designed by specialists of the research center of the Iran University of Science and Technology and weighs 90 kilograms, is equipped with color cameras and can be used for the exploration of natural resources and in the aftermath of natural disasters.