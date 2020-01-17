Investigative Committee: No child adopted abroad was returned to Armenia during investigation of criminal case

YEREVAN. – No child that was adopted abroad was returned to Armenia during the course of the criminal investigation into the illegal adoption of children by foreigners. The Investigative Committee has noted this in a statement.
The statement further noted that no DNA test has yet been ordered on the children that were adopted along the lines of this criminal case, or their biological parents.
The Investigative Committee added that it had never released information on the illegalities committed by international organizations in this process, as well as on the organization of child adoptions for the purpose of illegal sale of organs.
As per the statement, the investigative body has so far disseminated information solely on the alleged illegal activities in Armenia by individuals and institutions involved in these adoptions.